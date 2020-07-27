Paper Mario: The Origami King: The Complete Guide, Walkthrough, Tips and Hints to Become a Pro Player



Price: $5.48

(as of Jul 27,2020 15:27:18 UTC – Details)

Paper Mario: The Origami King arrives on the Nintendo Switch with another cast of colorful characters and grand worlds. This particular entry features a new ring based battle system and the reintroduction of partners. Levels are more open than recent entries and each area has plenty of collectibles like hidden Toads, not-bottomless holes, collectible treasures, question blocks, trophies, accessories, MAX UP Hearts, and more.Our Paper Mario: The Origami King guide features detailed walkthroughs of each level along with collectible locations and the best tips and strategies. Happy playing!



