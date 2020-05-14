Paper Mario: The Origami King is coming to the Switch in July

The Switch’s 2020 lineup has regarded somewhat skinny, nevertheless it simply acquired a pleasant enhance with the announcement of Paper Mario: The Origami King. It marks the collection’s debut on the Switch, and it’ll launch on July 17th.

The Paper Mario collection debuted on the N64 and has differed from the important collection with a give attention to comedy and the occasional RPG spinoff. The Origami King appears to match firmly in that basic Paper Mario type, full with charming papercraft artwork and much too many puns. The recreation additionally consists of what Nintendo describes as “a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage.” In phrases of the story, right here’s how Nintendo describes the premise:

Mario faces one in all his most thrilling challenges but in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the harmful King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the whole world. Just when issues couldn’t worsen, he’s certain Princess Peach’s Castle in large, coloured streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even reworked Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous trigger.

The Origami King joins a comparatively mild lineup that features the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles and Bravely Default II. Of course, Nintendo already has a giant hit on its arms with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has bought greater than 13 million copies and helped enhance Switch gross sales.