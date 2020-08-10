PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president – Panorama

Leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Gagik Tsarukyan has actually used congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.

In his congratulatory message, Tsarukyan revealed self-confidence that thanks to Lukashenko’s efforts relations in between Armenia and Belarus will get brand-new momentum, even more enhancing the brotherly and friendly ties in between the 2 individuals.

” I stand prepared to strive to that end, too,” the PAP leader stated, wanting Lukashenko robust health and worthwhile work.

Alexander Lukashenko has actually won 80.23% of the vote in Sunday’s election, according to an initial count. Opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually been available in 2nd with 9.90%.