Pantum P2502W Monochrome Laser Printer with Wireless Networking and Mobile Printing



Price: $95.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 06:28:22 UTC – Details)



Single function laser printer.

Single function laser printer. Fast and high definition printing up to 22ppm(A4) / 23ppm(Letter) in black and white. Support multiple media sizes, and media weight up to 163g/㎡.

Sleek design and compact size 337 x 220 x 178 mm (13.27” x 8.66” x 7.01”) fit nicely in any workspace. Metal frame structure built for long time use.

Easy one-step wireless installation. Connect with High-Speed USB 2.0 and WIFI. Mobile device printing with IOS and Android system, Pantum APP available. Google cloud printing ready.

Come with a 700-page starter cartridge (at 5% coverage based on ISO 19752 standard).

1-year standard warranty from the date of purchase. Pantum online customer service available.