Pantum M7102DW Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer with Copier Scanner, High Print and Copy Speed, Auto-Duplex Printing, Wireless Networking & USB 2.0



Price: $150.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 01:23:01 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Mopria, the Mopria Logo and the Mopria Alliance word mark and logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks and service marks of Mopria Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

Apple and AirPrint are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Use of the Works with Apple badge means that an accessory has been designed to work specifically with the technology identified in the badge and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards.

Legal Disclaimer

1. Print speed specifications gathered from manufacturer websites as of 12/01/2018

2. Toner and drum unit lifetime is based on ISO 19752. Individual users will experience different results affected by different printing habits and printing environment.

3. Printer data based on Pantum Internal testing.

Function

Print, Scan, Copy

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Print, Scan, Copy

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Printer Output

Monochrome

Monochrome

Monochrome

Monochrome

Monochrome

Connectivity

Hi-speed USB 2.0 10/100Base-Tx Ethernet WiFi 802.11b/g/n

Hi-speed USB 2.0 10/100Base-Tx Ethernet WiFi 802.11b/g/n

HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx WiFi：IEEE 802.11b/g/n

HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx WiFi：IEEE 802.11b/g/n

HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx

First Print Out Time

≤7.8s

≤7.8s

≤8.2s

≤8.2s

≤8.2s

Maximum Print Speed (Black and White)

23

23

32

35

35

Scan size (maximum)

Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm

Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm

Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm

Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm

Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm

ADF Capacity

50

50

50

50

50

Paper Input Capacity

150

150

250

250

250

Duplex Printing

Manual

Manual

Automatic

Automatic

Automatic

Print Media Type

Paper, Cardstock, Envelope

Paper, Cardstock, Envelope

Paper, Cardstock, Envelope

Paper, Cardstock, Envelope

Paper, Cardstock, Envelope

Description

Standard Yield

High Yield

Extra High Yield

Drum Unit

Cartridge Color

Black

Black

Black

Black

Page yield

Up to 1,500 pages

Up to 3,000 pages

Up to 6,000 pages

Up to 12,000 pages

Multi-function 3-in-1 with ADF(printing, copying, scanning) laser printer. Fast and high definition printing up to 33ppm(A4) / 35ppm(Letter) in black and white. Support multiple media sizes, and media weight up to 200g/㎡.

ADF scan with max. scan size 216 x 356mm, scan to E-mail, PC, FTP, USB drive. High ADF scanning speed up to 24ppm(A4) / 25ppm(Letter). Easy copy with ID copy, N-up copy functions.

Easy one-step wireless installation. Connect with High-Speed USB 2.0, network, and WIFI. Mobile device printing with IOS and Android system, Pantum APP available.

Separate drum and toner. Starter cartridge capacity 1500 pages. Drum unit lifetime 12000 pages (at 5% coverage based on ISO 19752 standard).

1-year standard warranty from the date of purchase. Pantum online customer service available.