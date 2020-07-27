Pantum M7102DW Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer with Copier Scanner, High Print and Copy Speed, Auto-Duplex Printing, Wireless Networking & USB 2.0

Price: $150.99
(as of Jul 27,2020 01:23:01 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Mopria, the Mopria Logo and the Mopria Alliance word mark and logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks and service marks of Mopria Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.
Apple and AirPrint are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Use of the Works with Apple badge means that an accessory has been designed to work specifically with the technology identified in the badge and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards.
Legal Disclaimer
1. Print speed specifications gathered from manufacturer websites as of 12/01/2018
2. Toner and drum unit lifetime is based on ISO 19752. Individual users will experience different results affected by different printing habits and printing environment.
3. Printer data based on Pantum Internal testing.
Function
Print, Scan, Copy
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Print, Scan, Copy
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Printer Output
Monochrome
Monochrome
Monochrome
Monochrome
Monochrome
Connectivity
Hi-speed USB 2.0 10/100Base-Tx Ethernet WiFi 802.11b/g/n
Hi-speed USB 2.0 10/100Base-Tx Ethernet WiFi 802.11b/g/n
HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx WiFi：IEEE 802.11b/g/n
HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx WiFi：IEEE 802.11b/g/n
HI-Speed USB 2.0 ; Net：IEEE 802.3 10/100Base-Tx
First Print Out Time
≤7.8s
≤7.8s
≤8.2s
≤8.2s
≤8.2s
Maximum Print Speed (Black and White)
23
23
32
35
35
Scan size (maximum)
Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm
Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm
Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm
Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm
Flatbed：216×297mm ADF：216 x 356 mm
ADF Capacity
50
50
50
50
50
Paper Input Capacity
150
150
250
250
250
Duplex Printing
Manual
Manual
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Print Media Type
Paper, Cardstock, Envelope
Paper, Cardstock, Envelope
Paper, Cardstock, Envelope
Paper, Cardstock, Envelope
Paper, Cardstock, Envelope
Description
Standard Yield
High Yield
Extra High Yield
Drum Unit
Cartridge Color
Black
Black
Black
Black
Page yield
Up to 1,500 pages
Up to 3,000 pages
Up to 6,000 pages
Up to 12,000 pages
Multi-function 3-in-1 with ADF(printing, copying, scanning) laser printer. Fast and high definition printing up to 33ppm(A4) / 35ppm(Letter) in black and white. Support multiple media sizes, and media weight up to 200g/㎡.
ADF scan with max. scan size 216 x 356mm, scan to E-mail, PC, FTP, USB drive. High ADF scanning speed up to 24ppm(A4) / 25ppm(Letter). Easy copy with ID copy, N-up copy functions.
Easy one-step wireless installation. Connect with High-Speed USB 2.0, network, and WIFI. Mobile device printing with IOS and Android system, Pantum APP available.
Separate drum and toner. Starter cartridge capacity 1500 pages. Drum unit lifetime 12000 pages (at 5% coverage based on ISO 19752 standard).
1-year standard warranty from the date of purchase. Pantum online customer service available.