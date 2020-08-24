Panorama investigation: The detainees held ‘hostage’ in Iran

Anoosheh Ashoori was apprehended in Iran in 2017 and sentenced to ten years in jail after being implicated by the Iranian federal government of spying, charges he rejects.

He is among 8 recognized dual-nationality British people to have actually been apprehended and apprehended in Iran in current years. That number consists of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, founded guilty under spying charges that have actually been extensively knocked as unwarranted.

Nizar Zakkar is a Lebanese entrepreneur and United States homeowner who invested 4 years in the very same jail under comparable charges.

The United States federal government has actually declared such detentions total up to captive considering ransom, a claims rejected byIran

The BBC’s Darragh MacIntyre examines these arrests and recommendations there might be more British people in comparable scenarios.

