Panic buying of toilet paper in COVID-19 hot spots takes off again

Panic buying of toilet paper in COVID-19 hot spots across Victoria has ramped-up amid fears of yet another looming lockdown.

Daily Mail Australia observed people in COVID hot spots of Brimbank and Hume, in Melbourne’s west, stocking up on products and services, with reports some smaller supermarkets had already been stripped.

Victoria has recorded a double significant rises in coronavirus cases for the seventh day running, with 17 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.

Panic buying in March went through the roof as Australians stripped the shops of ordinary household products and services such as toilet paper and flour

People were forced to line-up to buy toilet paper in March.

While supplies at several of the larger Coles and Woolworths shops visited by Daily Mail Australia still had healthier supplies, there have been strong signs the situation was about to become worse.

Many shoppers could possibly be seen walking out with gigantic packages of toilet paper containing up to 36 rolls each.

One Brimbank resident told Daily Mail Australia he had learned about people stockpiling again on morning radio and had come down to the shops to grab some rolls before they vanished.

‘I’m not getting caught out again,’ the man said.

The man could later be heard calling family members telling them to stock-up as quickly as possible.

Word quickly spread throughout the outer suburbs, with worried shoppers hitting supermarkets as far out as Hoppers Crossing and Werribee – in the outer west.

On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities expected to provide more information about COVID cases as information was confirmed.

‘There will be some significant community transmission within those numbers,’ Mr Andrews said. ‘This remains with us. This is not over.’

Victorians were one of the primary to go completely loopy when news of likely COVID-19 restrictions came about in March.

Back then, the prime minister was forced to address the world and tell selfish Australians to ‘stop it’.