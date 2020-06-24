Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Tells Trump to Stop Playing Their Music

Breaking News

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie shouldn’t be having it after considered one of his songs was performed at President Trump‘s rallies … and he is telling the marketing campaign to kick rocks.

Brendon went off on the Prez and his marketing campaign after considered one of his most well-known tracks — the 2018 hit “High Hopes” — was used at Trump’s marketing campaign rally Tuesday in Phoenix. Brendon shortly took to Twitter to unleash on the marketing campaign earlier than lashing out at Trump personally … labeling him a “monster” who “represents nothing we stand for.”

In a follow-up tweet … Brendon added a hyperlink to the nonpartisan org HeadCount, which makes use of “the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.” The org’s mission is to attain younger folks and music followers and inform them and empower them.

The music was additionally famously utilized by Mayor Pete Buttigieg throughout his run for president. BTW, this is not the first time Brendon’s spoken out in opposition to Trump. Back in 2018, Brendon did not mince phrases when he advised a British journal Trump is “a f***ing asshole” who’s “encroaching on people’s rights.”

Donald Trump, Jr. takes the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, to “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, additional proof I’ll by no means escape “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. pic.twitter.com/YzobIH7UZl — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 23, 2020

Brendon’s simply the newest artist to inform Trump’s marketing campaign to cease taking part in their music. Most lately, Tom Petty‘s relations requested the marketing campaign to cease taking part in “I Won’t Back Down” after it was performed at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.