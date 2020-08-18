Pandit Jasraj: A ‘huge pillar of Indian music has fallen’



Pandit Jasraj was known for his soulful singing





Tributes are pouring in for Indian classical music legend Pandit Jasraj, who has died at the age of 90.

The singer died at his home in the US on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He enthralled audiences across the world with his soulful performances for more than seven decades.

The maestro also wrote music for some Bollywood films but he will mostly be remembered for making Indian classical music popular across the world.

He was in the US when India went into a lockdown in March to halt the spread of coronavirus. He chose to stay back until travel restrictions were lifted, his family said.

His sudden death has shocked many, including PM Narendra Modi who led the tributes.