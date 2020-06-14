On the day that America reached a world record 2m coronavirus infections, Donald Trump announced a campaign rally and his deputy, Mike Pence, posted (then deleted) a tweet of campaign staff gathered indoors without face masks or physical distancing.

Wednesday’s disconnect appeared to concur that the US president, enthusiastic about rebuilding the economy and winning re-election, is now having a “Pandemic? What pandemic?” approach, even as Covid-19 cases rise in 21 states and his administration fails to bring the crisis under control.

For critics of a White House that has long dabbled in “alternative facts”, it’s the most audacious attempt yet to deploy an Orwellian doublethink where two plus two equals five.

“While states across the country are recording record high new coronavirus infections, Trump has simply given up on fighting the virus,” said Zac Petkanas, coronavirus war room director for the healthcare campaign group Protect Our Care. “Not only are nearly one thousand people still dying every single day because of Trump’s failed leadership, but he’s making things worse.

“He’s continued to urge states to reopen before they’re ready, drastically scaled down the coronavirus taskforce, is not ramping up the necessary testing and is now even scheduling in-person campaign rallies – all but making sure that tens of thousands needlessly die and millions remain out of work.”

From this perspective, Trump’s pandemic denialism has come back to where it started. He infamously downplayed the threat in the very beginning of the year, promising in February that the amount of cases “within a couple days is going to be down close to zero” while a failure to acceptably prepare testing and protective equipment. He then reversed course and declared a national emergency.

April was dominated by daily coronavirus taskforce briefings at the White House as the president cancelled campaign rallies and declared himself a “wartime president”. But Trump allowed federal physical distancing guidelines to expire by the end of that month, urged state governors to end lockdowns and lambasted those who exercised caution.

The briefings abruptly stopped and the taskforce now meets only twice per week rather than daily, with Trump seldom present. Dr Anthony Fauci, the most notable infectious diseases expert who became this kind of household name that he was played by Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live, made just four satellite tv appearances in May, according to the Politico website. Fauci this week described Covid-19 as his “worst nightmare – and it isn’t over yet”.









Donald Trump eschews a face mask in a cabinet meeting attended by the Colorado governor, Jared Polis, centre, last month. Photograph: Getty Images



But Trump’s tunnel vision is now dedicated to repairing the economic damage caused by herpes and projecting a get back to normality. When Trump does address the pandemic, that he seems to have declared victory. “We were able to close our country, save millions of lives, open,” he said at the White House a week ago. “And now the trajectory is great.”

The president can also be intent on returning to the campaign trail. After a three-month hiatus, he’ll hold a rally on 19 June in Tulsa, which is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases, in Oklahoma, and he has promised more in Florida, Arizona, Texas and North Carolina – that are seeing sharp upticks. August’s Republican National Convention has also moved to Jacksonville, Florida, with physical distancing expected to be a low priority.

Media reports suggest that White House officials believe they are given “cover” by this month’s nationwide anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Those who backed the demonstrations despite their inherent health problems, the argument goes, will be hypocrites when they objected to rallies or reopenings.

The campaign relaunch may also throw down the gauntlet to Trump’s election rival, Joe Biden, who is beating the president comprehensively in several opinion polls. A Trump rally with a cheering crowd eschewing face masks, and a packed convention crowning him as the Republican nominee, might be used to draw a striking contrast in optics with the mask-wearing, basement-bound Biden, attempting to sell the incumbent as a happy warrior.

Lanhee Chen, who was policy director for Republican Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, said: “It’s on message for Trump and his team to portray Trump as someone who is not afraid of anything, whether it’s coronavirus or public opinion maybe suggesting he should wait longer. It fits with their theme and their message.”

Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution thinktank at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, added: “I think it puts pressure on Biden and his team to the amount that Biden continues to remain hunkered down in his basement in Delaware. At some point he’s going to have to come out and I think what the Trump team is hoping to do is to fundamentally force him out before he’s ready to.

“As a campaign strategy, I think it’s a pretty effective one. Biden could respond and they could start holding their own events and it wouldn’t be as effective for Trump. But I fully understand and get the strategy they’re pursuing.”













Joe Biden at an event in Dover, Delaware, on 5 June. Trump campaign officials are hoping to draw a contrast between the two candidates round the optics of masks and social distancing. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP



Yet the pandemic death toll is now above 110,000, higher than Trump predicted, and much more than a dozen states are recording their highest averages of new cases as it began. Arizona reported a 49% upsurge in hospitalizations since Memorial Day. Texas, that is into the third phase of reopening, saw a 36% increase in new cases within the same period, with accurate documentation high of hospitalizations as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yet with the exception of Utah and Oregon, states are forging ahead with reopening as governors show little appetite for another lockdown that could incur Trump’s wrath. Commentators warn that, even as the virus kills up to a thousand Americans a day, the president has reverted to his first instinct of trying to wish it away.

Tara Setmayer, a former Republican communications director on Capitol Hill, said: “That’s been his strategy right from the start. That’s how exactly we got into this cluster fuck in the first place. He’s been wishing it away since his intelligence community has been telling him this would be described as a problem months ago, which explains why the country wasn’t prepared, mixed messages were sent and it’s now a red or blue issue to wear a mask and do things that are simply socially in charge of your health and the people around you.

“That’s Donald Trump’s fault because he did not lead on this issue and was too busy running around calling it a hoax and blaming everything under the sun instead of taking responsibility for leading us through this challenge.”

Setmayer, host of the Honestly Speaking with Tara Setmayer podcast, added: “It’s terribly irresponsible for the president of the United States to start having rallies where people wear it as a badge of valor not to wear a mask.”

This week the New York Times reported that there seems to be a “tacit agreement” between the parties in Washington to proceed to other business, with Democrats no more stressing the necessity for physical distancing. But Moe Vela, a former senior adviser to Biden at the White House, vehemently criticized Trump’s return to rallies.

“I think it’s the most selfish, egotistical and arrogant exercise anybody could engage in in the next 30 to 60 days,” that he said.