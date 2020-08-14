Pandemic to hit Japan’s economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns: Reuters poll By Reuters

©Reuters A male using a protective face mask, following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, strolls on a pedestrian overpass at a downtown in Toky



By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy will contract more than formerly expected and suffer moderate deflation throughout the present , experts forecast, highlighting the vulnerable nature of the healing from the terrible coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts likewise see restored, intensifying stress in between the United States and China as an extra source of issue for the world’s third-largest economy, which is greatly dependent on exports, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

“Economic activity will continue to face restrictions from social distancing measures” required to avoid the spread of the infection, stated Taro Saito, executive research study fellow at NLI Research Institute.

“Japan’s economy will likely rebound next fiscal year but won’t recoup the huge losses incurred this year,” he stated.

The economy is anticipated to diminish 5.6% in the present to next March, the poll of 32 financial experts revealed, more than a 5.3% contraction predicted last month. In a worst case circumstance it will diminish 8.0%.

The downgrade came as lots of experts modified their projections for April-June gross …