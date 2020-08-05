Pandemic revives Gulf fears over food security

For more than 2 years, Mariam al-Mheiri had actually been getting ready for a crisis. So when aeroplanes stopped flying into the United Arab Emirates as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the Middle East in March, the nation’s very first food security minister understood what was anticipated. She needed to ensure that her desert country, which imports 90 percent of its food, was going to have the ability to keep grocery store racks totally stacked.

While aircrafts sat idle at the country’s shuttered airports, she called an amazing conference of the UAE’s nascent Food SecurityCouncil Early caution systems were embraced and the motion of “strategic” food products– from cereals to rice and veggies — were kept track of inside and outside the nation. Overseas diplomatic objectives were placed on alert in case food exporters enforced export constraints. And a strategy to diversify food imports was rapidly handed down to UAE traders with a clear objective to determine alternative markets.

When aircrafts did go back to the skies to repatriate foreign employees to the similarity India, Pakistan and the Philippines, they returned packed withfood “There were days when certain foods were not coming into the country . . . but we always managed,” Ms Mheiri states. “The management assured individuals and stated ‘food and …