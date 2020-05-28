Pandemic puts up to 86 mln children at risk of poverty: UNICEF – Panorama

The financial penalties of the COVID-19 pandemic may push as many as 86 million extra children into poverty by the top of 2020, a joint research by Save the Children and UNICEF confirmed Wednesday, AFP reported.

That would convey the full quantity of children affected by poverty worldwide to 672 million, a rise of 15 % over final yr, the 2 help businesses mentioned in an announcement, including that just about two-thirds of these children general reside in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

“The scale and depth of financial hardship among families threatens to roll back years of progress in reducing child poverty and to leave children deprived of essential services,” UNICEF government director Henrietta Fore mentioned in an announcement.

With rapid and decisive motion, “we can prevent and contain the pandemic threat facing the poorest countries and some of the most vulnerable children,” added Save the Children head Inger Ashing.

They are “highly vulnerable to even short periods of hunger and malnutrition – potentially affecting them for their whole life,” she warned.

The two organizations known as on governments to quickly develop their social safety techniques and college meals applications to restrict the consequences of the pandemic.