Pandemic price gouging is a huge issue—but state laws to stop it are creating more problems than they solve

Media protection of price gouging throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has actually focused mainly on people hoarding much-needed products and reselling them for high rates online. State price gouging laws are developed to avoid such actions–they exist to avoid sellers from benefiting from customers throughout a short-lived state of emergency situation. Typically set off by natural catastrophes, they typically have a brief life expectancy.

Such laws were not developed to handle the length and nationwide scope of the existing pandemic. As states of emergency situation continue, obedient services and customers are suffering unintentional effects.

Businesses face a patchwork of theselaws At least 36 states have price gouging statutes, and they differ considerably. Some states restrict all price increases throughout a state of emergency situation, while others restrict boosts over a set quantity, and still others restrict “unconscionable” price increases that offer little assistance to services.

The laws are uncertain in other methods. Some specifically state that they use to supply chain services; others do not. Some cover just products essential for emergency situation reaction; others likewise use to more prevalent products and services. Many are quiet on whether services can continue with routinely arranged price boosts. Some are …

