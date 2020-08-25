Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for southeast Asia, eastern Mediterranean: WHO By Reuters

©Reuters The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in New Delhi



By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic is still broadening, however the increase in cases and deaths has actually slowed worldwide, except for southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean areas, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

In its newest epidemiological upgrade, released on Monday night, it stated that the Americas stays the hardest-hit area, accounting for half of freshly reported cases and 62% of the 39,240 deaths worldwide in the previous week.

More than 23.65 million individuals have actually been reported to be contaminated by the coronavirus worldwide and 811,895 have actually passed away, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

“Over 1.7 million new COVID-19 cases and 39,000 new deaths were reported to WHO for the week ending 23 August, a 4% decrease in the number of cases and (a 12% decrease) in the number of deaths compared to the previous week,” the WHO stated.

Southeast Asia, the 2nd most afflicted area, reported a dive accounting for 28% of brand-new cases and 15% of deaths, it stated. India continues to report most of cases, however the infection is likewise spreading out quickly in Nepal.

In WHO’s eastern Mediterranean area, the variety of reported cases increased by 4%, however the variety of reported …