Pandemic may offset some benefits of negative rates, ECB official warns

The boost in eurozone loan defaults anticipated as a repercussion of the coronavirus pandemic is set to offset one of the secret benefits of negative rate of interest for the bloc’s banking system, according to a senior European Central Bank official.

The worldwide economic downturn brought on by the pandemic is most likely to cause a rise in banks’ non-performing loans, ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel stated onWednesday For years the ECB’s usage of sub-zero rate of interest has actually assisted to alleviate the level of NPLs on banks’ balance sheets, she stated.

“It cannot be taken for granted that negative effects [of sub-zero interest rates] on bank profitability from depressed profit margins can be compensated by lower loan-loss provisions also in the future,” stated Ms Schnabel ina speech

“Absent a forceful policy response, the current pandemic is likely to put substantial pressure on banks’ profitability due to rising loan-loss provisions and defaults, at a time when euro area banks’ profitability is already depressed, mostly due to structural reasons.”

Officials stated Ms Schnabel, a previous economics teacher who was selected to the ECB board by Germany in January, was not signalling any modification in the bank’s position on negative rates. She has actually formerly rebuffed critics of sub-zero …