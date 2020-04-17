Pandemic Insurance Won’t Save Music Festivals

Exclusive

Pandemic insurance coverage will seemingly be a high precedence for music festivals, live shows and all different main occasions as soon as the coronavirus subsides … however it may be some time earlier than protection is even attainable.

This sort of insurance coverage is out of the query for festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach and EDC Las Vegas … at the very least within the foreseeable future, in keeping with quite a few folks we spoke with within the insurance coverage biz. The of us with whom we checked stated they wish to see some information on the seemingly resurgence and mutations of the virus. They haven’t any information on COVID-19 and no solution to value the insurance coverage coverage.

As you already know … these fests have been all scheduled for the spring, however have been postponed to October, and that is simply the dream. As you already know, the mayors of L.A. and NYC have already stated giant crowds are going to in all probability be a factor of the previous, at the very least for the stability of the 12 months.

We surveyed the folks throwing these occasions and so they all say at present they are not coated for pandemics, however it’s positively on their precedence lists now. Problem is … if this 12 months’s occasions tank, the organizers might must eat the losses.

Steve Howell, a media & music insurance coverage dealer within the UK, breaks it down this fashion — you’ll be able to’t purchase house insurance coverage when your own home is on hearth. In different phrases, good luck getting pandemic insurance coverage now.

Kevin Lyman, who organized the Warped Tour, agrees … there is not any solution to get COVID-19 protection at present … interval.