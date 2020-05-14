Pandemic has Dolphins’ Tagovailoa-Wilson tandem on hold

The night time Tagovailoa was drafted final month, he pledged to start reaching out to his new teammates by cellphone. He has achieved simply that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He sent me a text,” Wilson mentioned Wednesday. “He hit me up right after he got drafted, saying how excited he was to get down here and be part of the team.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson and his veteran teammates have not had an opportunity to fulfill Tagovailoa, a lot much less work out with him.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” Wilson mentioned. “You want to get out there and work on things. But the whole world is on pause, and it’s not a disadvantage. You just have to wait until things get going.”

Wilson has been participating within the Dolphins’ digital offseason program and staying in form with exercises in his yard in South Florida. He additionally has been lively along with his basis, which has undertaken a disaster aid marketing campaign to offer foster care kids and caretakers with meals and job alternatives.

“For the pandemic to put everything on hold, the people the foster kids were depending on haven’t been able to help,” Wilson mentioned. “For us to step in and provide meals is a great opportunity for us and a great thing we’re doing.”

The native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, grew up within the foster care system.

“Albert has lived it,” mentioned Jamaal May, government director of Wilson’s basis. “He has felt the anxiety, the uncertainty of not knowing where your next meal is going to come from, not knowing where you’re going to be in the next year, because you’ve bounced around from foster parent to foster parent, or group home to group home. It’s authentic and it’s real.”