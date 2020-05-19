Pandemic funerals: inside a mortuary during coronavirus – video | World news

The funeral service sector has actually needed to adjust to brand-new laws around fatality treatment during the pandemic at the very same time as managing a boost in job. Poppy’s Funerals in south London is one supplier that thinks that public health and wellness worries ought to not affect upon its capability to perform its duty with mankind as well as regard. The Guardian invested the day inside its mortuary to see exactly how the company as well as its personnel have actually adjusted to the brand-new difficulties they encounter

If you have actually been impacted by grief during the pandemic, advice as well as recommendations can be located here

With many thanks to Jeanne Rathbone as well as family members