Pandemic etiquette: A guide to all your awkward coronavirus encounters

Try only a little levity: If you’re stuck in a location where you can’t do much moving, like in line or in a tiny space, she suggests employing a little levity. “I might say something like, ‘With all of this social distancing, I don’t even know what six feet is anymore!’ Something that brings awareness with kindness,” Smith says.

Don’t presume a negative intent: “This person may have been up all night worrying, and they’re just trying to get milk for their kids, and they drifted,” Smith says.

You’re shopping, and some body reaches set for the same can of beans or is breathing down your neck in the checkout line. Maybe they don’t really even have a mask! Whatever you do, don’t let a snide comment or dirty look escalate the situation. “It’s impossible to avoid people, so you sometimes have to be the one to keep your distance. If someone is getting close, just yield,” Grotts says. “It’s like that immortal ‘Jerry Maguire’ line: Help me help you.”

Do something, but don’t dwell: Some theories about the pandemic are harmless to discuss and debate, even if you are not sold on them. If it’s idle (but irritating) chatter, go ahead and change the subject with a pleasant question or anecdote. But if someone keeps bringing up a problematic, damaging or just flat-out wrong train of thought, Smith says you don’t need to keep quiet. Just keep in mind how when you call someone out.

“I’m of the mind that you shouldn’t let something problematic go unaddressed, but try to be circumspect in addressing it, and then change the subject,” she says. Try something that lets your friend know you regard them highly, like “If I didn’t know you better, I’d say you were being racist. That’s not like you.” And then, swiftly move the conversation along.

Redirect: Why not merely let it go? “In conversation etiquette, the most important thing is to acknowledge what’s going on,” says Grotts. “Acknowledge the line of conversation, and then politely redirect.”

An acquaintance gets into for a handshake

Use your words — and body language: In American culture, we’re programmed to start to see the refusal of a handshake as the height of rudeness. If you’re staring down the barrel of an unwanted greeting, body language can go a considerable ways in communicating your intent, and words can convey just as much warmth as physical touch.

“I pull both of my hands into a stop sign up to your shoulders, so you’re not pushing them away,” Smith says. “Say, ‘I am so excited to see you.’ The key here is not the words, but the tone of voice. So you’re expressing warmth through tone of voice.”

A little humor can go a considerable ways: “You can spell it out with kindness,” says Grotts. “Say something like, ‘Oh I wish I could shake your hand!’ is a good way to remind people that it’s not accepted right now.”

The conversation among friends seems to concentrate on one thing: the pandemic

You can’t avoid it, so make the most effective of it: You’ve experienced the trouble of arranging a small gathering or, miraculously, getting everyone’s Zoom to work on the same time. Why waste quality time discussing the pandemic nonstop?

“It’s hard to avoid, but there are ways to make it more personal and positive,” says Grotts. “In conversation skills, you want to ask questions that have an open answer. Ask how people are. Yes, we know it’s all doom and gloom, but ask how people are planning to spend their summer without traveling or what they’re looking forward to. Life may never be the same, but we can still make plans and talk about the future.”

You’re having a small gathering, but want to set expectations for social distancing

Your house, your rules — but nicely: It’s tempting to allow the social distancing dance slide a little bit, and also you don’t want to function as wet blanket reminding every one to maintain their personal bubble. But, well, sometimes you have to be. Just follow one of etiquette’s golden rules: Do it with kindness. “It’s your event. You’re the host. You get to decide,” says Smith. “But set expectations in advance.”

Spell out the causes: If people provide you with a hard time, spell out good reasons for the precautions — be it something general like, “It seems like a lot of people have been testing positive lately,” or a gentle reminder of a susceptible friend or family member. This will also keep people from feeling as if they aren’t trusted or are increasingly being accused of something, Smith says.

A delivery person or neighbor tries to hand you something

Give them exact directions: Someone needs to invent a computerized no-man’s-land for item handoffs, because no time before has a package delivery or neighborly exchange of goods been so highly choreographed.

“You want to narrate,” says Smith. ‘Say, ‘Oh that’s wonderful. Just put the box down there and I am going to get it.’ Take get a grip on. Give just as much information as you possibly can so that people know expectations.” This is what is known as “preemptive etiquette,” also it can help in a lot of situations where normal unspoken rules suddenly do not apply. The idea is to give as much information to some body, through words, gestures, as well as preliminary correspondence, so that you avoid an awkward situation before it even begins.

You’re invited to a marriage or other gathering and want to wear a mask

Wear it!: No, no one wants photos of masks at their wedding or big celebration. But no one wants a pandemic, either, and that is what we’ve. So do not feel bad about wearing a mask.

“Safety first. Pure and simple,” says Grotts. “Maybe you can wear a fancy one. I wouldn’t think that would be a problem at all. This is going to be around for a while, and a mask is just another precaution.”

Provide it: In fact, hosts should consider providing masks should they can.

“If you’re hosting a special event, you should be everything in your power to be getting masks and communicating that to guests, normalizing the practice and reminding them it will be in place at your gathering,” says Smith.

Your daughter or son is invited to a gathering, and also you want to ask what type of social distancing measures will undoubtedly be in place

Make it about your needs, perhaps not their behavior: It may be hard to inquire about safety measures without making other parents feel just like they’re in the hot seat — or that they’ve somehow been weighed in the total amount, and are found wanting. Reduce the risk of upsetting some body by making your requests all about you, as opposed to what they could or may possibly not be doing.

“You can’t always keep people from being offended, but present it in a kind way,” says Grotts. “We’re trusting others with our lives. Of course that makes people apprehensive. So make it a joke, make it about you. Say, ‘You know what a nervous Nelly I am,’ or ‘You know I worry about these things so of course I have to ask.’ You have to be in control of your own health, and that’s not anyone else’s business.”

Your family and friends think you worry a lot of about coronavirus safety

Agree: You might be a mask-wearing, social-distancing, coronavirus-avoiding superhero, but it doesn’t mean everybody else chooses to be. Be prepared for a comment or two from friends who do not see it the manner in which you do, but don’t go on it as an invitation to argue. That will rarely end well.

“If someone says they think you’re taking safety measures a little too seriously, you know what? Agree with them,” says Smith. “Say, ‘Yes I am. You can laugh at me all you want, but this is what I am doing to stay safe.’ In a lot of martial arts, you use the another person’s velocity for yourself. Instead of blocking them, you move with them in the same direction. It’s the same with etiquette.”

Here’s underneath line: It’s never been more clear why it’s so important to show you value others. Etiquette, believe it or not, exists for the exact same purpose.

Take this passage, from Dame Barbara Cartland’s Etiquette Handbook:

“It is not really important to know the correct way of addressing an Archbishop, whether a cake should be eaten with the fingers or a fork … But it is important to cultivate an ability to merge with the pattern of one’s fellow human beings without jarring their sensibilities,” she writes.

That’s a tall order, especially when so many of our sensibilities have already been turned upside down.

But with a little kindness and a carefully plumped for word or two, we could awkwardly forge our way forward, together.

No handshakes necessary.