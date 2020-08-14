Pandemic delivers first crisis lessons to Southeast Asia’s Grab By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: FILE PICTURE: A Grab logo design is envisioned at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore



By Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – In the early weeks of the coronavirus break out, Anthony Tan, the CEO of Southeast Asia’s greatest ride-hailing company, remembers how he misinterpreted the infection to be a China- just issue, comparable to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003

As COVID-19 developed into a pandemic, sending out markets into a tailspin, the 38- year-old consulted from titans amongst his financiers consisting of Softbank (OTC:-RRB-‘s Masayoshi Son and Microsoft (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s Satya Nadella.

The message was clear. No one understood for how long the crisis would last or how deep it would be. Tan, who co-founded Grab in 2012 with fellow Harvard Business School alumni Tan Hooi Lin, discovered he had to set limits and make definitive relocations, even if they were out of favor.

“There’s no more debate, it’s just execution,” he stated.

In June, the Singapore- based business laid off around 360 staff members, simply under 5% of its headcount, after slashing discretionary costs.

“I remember tears couldn’t stop rolling down my face. I don’t ever want to go through it again,” Tan stated in his first interview given that the …