Pandemic Conspiracies And Rumours Have Killed Over 800 People, Study Shows

Right now, a global infection is spreading from person to person, leading many to sickness and even death. We are not talking about the coronavirus. But it goes hand in hand with this other insidious plague.

The global spread in question is what researchers call an infodemic – an oversupply of information, carrying with it fake news, rumours, and conspiracy theories that put people in harm’s way. Bad ideas and poor advice, shared amongst friends, family, and total strangers alike.

In theory, an infodemic could attach to anything. This time, it’s COVID-19. And it’s a hugely serious problem that amplifies and extends the already grave dangers of the coronavirus crisis.

In a new study, an international team of infectious disease researchers scoured social media and news websites to monitor how COVID-19 misinformation was circulating on online platforms.

In total, they identified over 2,300 reports of COVID-19-related rumours, stigma, and conspiracy theories, communicated in 25 languages from 87 different countries.

None of this misinformation is helpful – even if it’s intended to be – and much of it is harmful. In some cases, it’s lethal, leading to preventable death and injury on a truly tragic scale.

“For example, a popular myth that consumption of highly concentrated alcohol could disinfect…