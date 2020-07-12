Pandemic Closures Lead To Spike In At-Home Swimming Pool Sales – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic has kept a few public pools and beaches closed come july 1st. Some just reopened, but with limits of 50% capacity.

This has led to a spike in home pool sales.

As soon as the pandemic began shutting things down in March, Gary Kitzmiller, of Blaine, knew he previously to take action for his son.

“My son is special needs, he’s autistic. All he likes to do is swim,” Kitzmiller said.

He began the method of installing the pool in March, and at the moment in July it is willing to be installed next week. Kitzmiller knows he’s lucky to even get one come july 1st.

“In June, when we finally made the final payment to pay for the pool, they were totally sold out of pools is what they were telling people,” Kitzmiller said.

Patrick Henry has owned Prestige Pools in St. Paul for over 40 years and that he says they’ve seen a massive increase in daily inquiries for pools.

“The interest is crazy. It’s off the charts for sure,” Henry said, “Generally speaking you get perhaps a couple [inquiries] a day now of year. Right now we’re receiving about 15 a day.”

Henry says in the event that you try to order one now, you’ll need to be very patient until you’re actually swimming.

“I don’t turn people away, but some people don’t warm up to the idea that you can’t start the thing until October,” Henry said.

Even to get a basic kiddie pool is difficult right now. Katie Stromberg and her husband wanted to purchase a small inflatable pool for his or her deck in Northeast Minneapolis to cool-down in come july 1st.

They just found one on Facebook Marketplace, but Stromberg says it absolutely was not easy.

“We looked at Home Depot, Lowe’s, all the hardware stores, Target, Walmart and couldn’t find anything anywhere for pick up,” Stromberg said.

Stromberg said she also tried to order an inflatable kiddie pool on Amazon, however it was triple the price of Target or Walmart.

WCCO checked Amazon and found it choosing around $130.