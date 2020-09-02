Pandemic causes shortage of major appliances | News

NORWICH, CT (WFSB)– Have you attempted purchasing a major home appliance just recently?

Due to the pandemic, there’s a shortage and stockpile on getting parts for repair work of major appliances such as freezer, fridges, and cleaning makers.

Locally owned stories like Keith’s in Norwich states it’s been irritating since of the shortage they, like huge box shops, can’t ensure a shipment date, however they can supply service.

Rick Moran remains in desperate requirement to change a fridge at a regional food kitchen. Because of the pandemic, factories and parts providers worldwide closed down while need for fridges and other appliances increased as individuals stayed at home.

“It’s the reality we’re dealing with right now because there are things that are shut down and it is what it is,” Moran stated.

Keith’s is having a bumpy ride keeping stock.

“We probably get abour 20 calls a day from all over the country, people looking for freezers. This has been happening since the beginning of March,” stated Jessica Burzcyki, owner of Keith’s Appliance.

Burzcyki states sales were up 62 percent this June compared to in 2015 and repair work have actually doubled considering that the pandemic, which …