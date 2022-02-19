According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than a million excess deaths in the country during the pandemic. The deaths have been accredited to the dreaded coronavirus, as well as several other conditions which may have resulted from delayed medical care as well as overwhelming health systems. Around 923,000 Americans died from confirmed cases of COVID, according to the CDC. Other causes of death include Alzheimer’s, hypertension, and heart disease.

Excess Deaths During Pandemic- Not A Good Measure For The Country

Some Americans have also died from complications after their initial diagnosis of Covid- months after they were diagnosed. This is because the virus can create fatal complications at times. Excess deaths in the country are usually calculated by looking at the fatalities from the previous year.

In 2019, there were around 2.8 million deaths in the country- in 2020, the number was around 3.3 million- which could be due to the pandemic. According to Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, all-cause excess mortality is usually one of the most reliable and unbiased ways to look at the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is understood that the cause of death can sometimes be pretty difficult to ascertain, and political pressure can delve into miscounting, excess deaths are usually a good measure to indicate the broad range of health emergencies in the country.

Faust went on to state that whenever anyone heard of another 100,000 people dying during the pandemic, there is a reliable group of naysayers who believe that the deaths would have taken place no matter what. In such a situation, excess deaths rift through the drivel and hit the matter at heart.

The global number of excess deaths during the pandemic may be a lot higher than the official count of deaths due to the coronavirus.