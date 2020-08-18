Panasonic’s new home cubicle is a disheartening glimpse at our work-from-home future

The contemporary workplace cubicle is nearly associated with the drudgery of a soul-crushing workplace task. But if for some factor you have actually discovered yourself missing out on the not-quite-solid not-quite-walls of your routine workplace, Panasonic is working to bring the magic of cubicles to your work-from-home life with its new 88,000 yen (around $835) Komoru home cubicle.

The Komoru is really a bit more handsome-looking than a conventional workplace cubicle, and it’s made from wood pegboards (to quickly hang things) with a matching, incorporated desk. It’s developed to mix in with your existing living-room or house setup.

Image: Panasonic

The concept is that the Komoru will provide you about one square meter (around 10 square feet) of portioned-off area to reserve as a particular work zone, rather of having your work life bleed into the rest of your living setup. The walls are just about 4 feet high, implying it’ll suffice to provide you some personal privacy while sitting at your desk, however it will not assist much if you’re attempting to produce a peaceful zone for Zoom calls.

Right now, Panasonic is just offering the Komoru in Japan, however working from home is most likely to be the truth for a long time, so it’s simple to envision …