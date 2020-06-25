Panasonic Toughbook A3 is a rugged 10-inch Android tablet with swappable batteries

Panasonics signature Toughbook line simply acquired its latest member with the Toughbook A3 Android tablet. It brings a 10.1-inch LCD with 1920×1200 pixel decision which may crank as much as 800 nits of brightness. Theres additionally a set of 5 configurable bodily buttons across the bezel in addition to quantity controls and a energy button. It options twin swappable batteries, a built-in stylus, full-sized USB-A and type-C ports as nicely twin SIM assist. The tablet is tailor-made to first responders, emergency service personnel and subject service brokers.

Keeping true to the Toughbook heritage, the A3 brings IP65 water and dirt resistance and is MIL-STD-810H compliant. It additionally comes with the Panasonic Compass suite for enterprise administration instruments. The A3 may be tailor-made for particular shoppers wants with a barcode scanner, good card reader or a second USB-A port. It boasts a 5MP selfie cam and a single 8MP shooter on the again.

Under the hood, we have now the Snapdragon 660 alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable through the microSD slot. The software program entrance is lined by Android 9 Pie. Theres additionally assist for all main Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

The tablet ships with two 3,200 mAh batteries that are rated at eight hours steady utilization and may be swapped whereas the desk is working. Panasonic is additionally providing 5,500mAh cells which may push the utilization time to 15 hours on a single cost. Charging is completed by way of a proprietary AC adapter.

The Panasonic Toughbook A3 will retail for £1,182 within the UK and is scheduled to go on sale in August.