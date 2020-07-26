Panasonic NN-ST696S Countertop/Built-In Microwave with Inverter Technology, 1.2 cu. ft. , Stainless (Renewed)



The Panasonic 1.2 cu. ft. 1200-watt Genius Sensor microwave oven with Inverter Technology is perfect for the countertop or built-in installation. Unlike other microwave ovens, Inverter technology delivers a seamless stream of cooking power, even at lower settings, for precision cooking that preserves the flavor and texture of your favorite foods. With Inverter, you can poach, braise and even steam more delicate foods, all with the speed and convenience of a microwave! With the touch of our Genius Sensor cooking button, this microwave takes guesswork out of creating a great meal by automatically setting power levels and adjusting cooking or defrosting time. The sensor measures the amount of steam produced during cooking and signals the microprocessor to calculate the remaining cooking time at the appropriate power level. Plus with Turbo Defrost, you can thaw foods faster than ever! Package Content: microwave oventurntablemanualwarranty

Patented Inverter Technology delivers a seamless stream of cooking power even at low settings for precise cooking that preserves that flavor and texture of your favorite foods

1200 Watts of High Power with a 1.2 cubic foot capacity; Membrane keypad and 5 menu buttons for easy programming, 10 Power Levels; push-button door release

14 Preset Auto Cook Menu Items, 13.4-inch turntable; Delay Start and Timer; More/Less Control; Quick Minute, Popcorn Key

Complies with 2016 DOE Energy Conservation Standards