Panasonic NN-SB458S Compact Microwave Oven, 0.9 cft, Stainless Steel/Silver

The Panasonic 0. 9 cu. ft. countertop microwave oven NN-SB458S provides 900 watts of high cooking power and fits compactly on any kitchen counter. Microwave popcorn with the push of a button – choose from 3 power level options for perfect popping every time. Other highlights include 10 Power Levels, Keep Warm mode, Delay Start, Timer, Quick 30sec, 10. 6″ Turntable and More/Less Control. This small black countertop microwave oven measures 19. 1″W x 11. 5″H x 14. 8″D with an interior big enough dish and a stylish exterior to complement any kitchen décor.

Power + Innovation 900 Watts of High Power for Fast, Even Cooking and Delicious Results

Microwave Controls 7 Preset Auto Cook Menu Items, 10. 6 Inches Turntable; Delay Start and Timer; More/Less Control; Child Safety Lock; Quick 30sec and Popcorn Button with 3 Cooking Levels

Small Countertop Footprint Smart, Compact Design Devotes Less Space to Electronics and Far More Interior Capacity

MICROWAVE POPCORN Choose from 3 power level options, depending on the size of the microwave popcorn bag, for perfect popping every time

Keep Warm Feature Microwave Keeps Foods Like Vegetables, Soups, Hors D’oeuvres, Gravies, Sauces and Desserts Warm and Delicious in the Oven Until They’re Ready to Serve