Panasonic NN-GN68KS Countertop Microwave Oven with FlashXpress, 2-in-1 Broiler, Food Warmer, Plus Genius Sensor Cooking– 1.1 cu. ft, Stainless Steel/Silver

With its stylish Stainless Steel door and exterior design, The powerful Panasonic nn-gn68ks compact microwave oven with FlashXpress broiler, makes a stylish and convenient addition to any home, apartment or condo kitchen. This 1. 1 -cubic-foot Capacity Stainless Steel microwave with 13. 4-Inch turntable evenly heats and cooks breakfast foods, after-school snacks, dinners, appetizers and more, making it ideal for singles, busy professionals and on-the-go families. This innovative microwave oven includes patented Inverter technology which, unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature for more evenly cooked meals – edges to centers – Every time. With the touch of the genius sensor cooking button, This microwave takes the guesswork out of creating a great meal by automatically setting power levels and adjusting cooking or defrosting time for added time-saving convenience. The sensor measures the amount of steam produced during cooking and signals the microprocessor to calculate the remaining cooking time at the appropriate power level. A selection of 18 auto cook options enable you to quickly prepare your favorite foods, such as pizza, popcorn, pasta, Soup, oatmeal and other dishes. Other highlights include 10 power levels, keep warm mode, delay start, timer, quick 30Sec, 12. 4″ Turntable and more/less control. This FlashXpress broiler countertop microwave oven measures 12. 2 inch x 22. 3 inch x 20. 7 inch (h x W x d) with an interior big enough for a casserole dish and a stylish exterior to complement any kitchen décor. Rated output power (microwave): 1000W, rated output power (broiler): 1100W, rated Voltage 120V 60Hz.

