Panasonic NE-1025F Compact Light-Duty Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven with 6-Minute Electronic Dial Control Timer, Bottom Energy Feed, 1000W, 0.8 Cu. Ft. Capacity Silver

The space-saving, light-duty level Panasonic NE-1025F Commercial Microwave occupies minimal space on a countertop or table, ideal for vending, break rooms, waitress stations, front of house and more. Equipped with 1000W power and a convenient 0.8-cubic-foot interior capacity fits one half-size, 6-inch deep steam table pan/cover. This sleek-looking Panasonic commercial microwave oven features a bottom energy feed system and no turntable design to bring foods closer to the energy source to heat a variety of menu items more quickly. This commercial microwave oven’s door is unique; foregoing the hassle of moving parts like those found in push-button doors or trigger-activated handles, Panasonic’s efficient grab & go door handle is bonded to the stainless-steel door to ensure smooth, reliable performance and long-lasting durability. The oven’s precision 6-minute electronic dial timer counts down in 10-second increments for ease of use, and the timer resets automatically after countdowns. NSF and UL commercial approved, this compact Panasonic commercial microwave also features a see-through oven door and interior light for checking on food at a glance and an anti-theft component. Chef technical support is also available. Exterior dimensions (HxWxD): 12-inch x 20-1/8-inch x 16-1/2 inch; Interior (HxWxD): 8-1/16-inch x 13-inch x 13-inch.

