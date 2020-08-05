Panasonic Microwave Oven NN-SU696S Stainless Steel Countertop/Built-In with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor, 1.3 Cu. Ft, 1100W (Renewed)



Price: $113.09

(as of Aug 05,2020 19:22:22 UTC – Details)





Panasonic Microwave: This 1100-Watt high power, 1.3-cubic-foot capacity stainless steel countertop/built-in microwave delivers a seamless stream of cooking power for even cooking and delicious flavor

Turbo Defrost: This technology generates a seamless stream of power and delivers consistent, evenly prepared food without overcooking; advanced Turbo Defrost speeds up defrosting time

Compact Design: This countertop microwave with 13.4-inch turntable is thinner, lighter and more efficient, allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity; internal dimensions (H x W x D): 9-15/16-inch x 13-15/16-inch x 14-3/8-inch

Smart Cooking Settings with Genius Sensor: Built-in automatic Genius Sensor adjusts power and times based on different foods; other advantages include 7 preset menu items, quick-minute timer, delay start and child safety lock

Keep Warm Feature: This inverter microwave keeps soups, gravies or desserts warm and fresh until ready to serve