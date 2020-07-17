Panasonic Microwave Oven NN-SN766S Stainless Steel Countertop/Built-In with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor, 1.6 Cubic Foot, 1250W



With its sleek, stainless-steel door and base and stainless silver body, the powerful Panasonic Microwave Oven NN-SN766S Countertop/Built-In with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor makes a stylish and convenient addition to any home, apartment or condo kitchen. This exceptional 1250-Watt, 1.6-cubic-foot capacity stainless steel microwave with 15-inch turntable evenly heats and cooks breakfast foods, after-school snacks, dinners, appetizers and more, making it ideal for singles, busy professionals and on-the-go families. This innovative microwave oven includes patented Inverter Technology which, unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature for more evenly cooked meals – edges to centers – every time. With the touch of the Genius Sensor cooking button, this microwave takes the guesswork out of creating a great meal by automatically setting power levels and adjusting cooking or defrosting time for added time-saving convenience. The sensor measures the amount of steam produced during cooking and signals the microprocessor to calculate the remaining cooking time at the appropriate power level. A selection of 14 auto cook options enable you to quickly prepare your favorite foods, such as pizza, popcorn, pasta, soup, oatmeal and other dishes. This Panasonic microwave oven externally measures 11-15/16-inch x 21-7/8-inch x 19-7/16-inch (H x W x D). Display Backlight Color: Green.

Panasonic Microwave: This 1250 Watt high power, 1.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel countertop/built in microwave delivers a seamless stream of cooking power for even cooking and delicious flavor

Inverter Technology with Turbo Defrost: Patented Inverter Technology generates a seamless stream of power and delivers consistent, evenly prepared food without overcooking; Advanced Inverter Turbo Defrost speeds up defrosting time

Compact Design: This countertop microwave with 15 inch turntable is thinner, lighter and more efficient, allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity; Dimensions: Interior HxWxD :9 x 16.4375 x 18.5 inches, outside HxWxD:11.9375 x 21.875 x 19.4375 inches

Smart cooking settings with Genius sensor: Built-in automatic genius sensor adjusts power and times based on different foods; Other advantages include 14 Preset menu items, quick-minute timer, delay start and child safety lock

Keep Warm Feature: This inverter microwave keeps soups, gravies or desserts warm and fresh until ready to serve. Function key is available