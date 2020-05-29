Panasonic Lumix G9 Micro Four-Thirds Camera With 5-Axis IBIS, 4K Video, Weatherproof Body Launched in India

Panasonic India has launched the Lumix G9 in India, lastly, after asserting it globally in 2017. Saying Panasonic India has been late to the social gathering could be an enormous understatement. It’s slightly bizarre to launch a digital camera this late in its lifecycle however fortunately, the Lumix G9 has aged fairly properly and quite a lot of the options are nonetheless related. It’s a micro four-thirds digital camera with in-body stabilisation (IBIS), 4K 60fps recording, twin card slots, and a climate sealed physique.

Panasonic Lumix G9 pricing and availability

The Panasonic Lumix G9 is priced at Rs. 98,990 for simply the physique and Rs. 1,39,990 with the 12-60mm package lens. The digital camera shall be out there by way of all Panasonic model retailers in addition to different main on-line and offline retail locations.

The pricing appears first rate contemplating the {hardware} options and capabilities of the digital camera particularly for video. It was a fairly large deal when it launched again in November 2017. However, lots has modified in this value phase over time. Sony’s glorious A6600 (Review) APS-C mirrorless digital camera is round this value vary, to not point out the Sony A7 III full-frame digital camera too. Fujifilm additionally has reputed X-T3 APS-C digital camera and Panasonic’s personal GH5S (Review) might be discovered right here too.

Panasonic Lumix G9 specs

The Lumix G9 contains a 20.3-megapixel, micro four-thirds sensor. It guarantees a quick autofocus system which is claimed to have the ability to lock focus in 0.04 seconds. There’s additionally in-body 5-axis stabilisation for beer handheld taking pictures in low mild. The OLED digital viewfinder has a decision of three.68 million dots, which is complemented by the rear, full-articulating LCD show. The Lumix G9 has a rugged design that is mud, freeze and splash proof. You additionally get two SD card slots and a secondary LCD panel on the highest of the physique.

The digital camera so boasts of particular taking pictures modes, which we have seen in Panasonic’s more moderen choices such because the GH5S. It can shoot 6K or 4K burst modes, as much as 30fps or 60fps respectively. It can do face and eye monitoring, and options built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.