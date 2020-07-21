Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera, 18.1 Megapixel Video Camera, 60X Zoom DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens, F2.8-5.9 Aperture, Power O.I.S. Stabilization, Touch Enabled 3-Inch LCD, Wi-Fi, DC-FZ80K (Black)



Price: $399.00 - $297.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 00:09:31 UTC – Details)



Perfect for travelers, the Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera DC FZ80K brings the legendary optical performance of a super long 60X (20 1200mm) DC Vario lens with amazingly stable O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) to a highly portable point and shoot travel camera. With a powerful 18.1 megapixel MOS sensor, the Lumix DC VARIO camera lens features a super bright F2.8 5.9 aperture range that is optically stabilized with Panasonic’s Power O.I.S. technology to add striking depth of field dimension to your photographs even in low light conditions. The high resolution power of 4K video technology captures up to 4X the resolution (3840 x 2160) of standard Full HD, enabling you to create printable photos with 4K photo’s blistering 30 frames per second burst feature. Post Focus and Focus Stacking provide for additional creative freedom by allowing you to change depth of field or focus points after you take the picture. The Lumix FZ80 perfectly fits in your hand with an ergonomic grip while its rear touch enabled 3 inch LCD display and high resolution 1,170K dot viewfinder remain clear even in bright sunlight. Convenient travel ready technologies like USB charging and Wi Fi connectivity to your mobile device make the Lumix DC FZ80K a digital camera that everyone can enjoy.

Point and Shoot Long Zoom Camera: 18.1 megapixel MOS sensor plus 60X zooms DC Vario lens (20 1220 millimeter and Power O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) captures far off moments

High Resolution View Finder & LCD Display: High resolution 1,170K dot view finder and rear touch enabled 3 inch LCD Display (1040 dots) are clear even in bright sunlight.Lens:14 elements in 12 groups

4K video Capture: 4K QFHD video recording (3840 x 2160) with three unique 4K ultra HD video pause and save 4K photo modes extracts individual high resolution Photos from 4K ultra HD video filmed at 30 frames per second to capture split second moments

Low Light Performance: Low light capture lets you enjoy photography during your nightlife again with impressive results; Note: Refer to user manual PDF attached below in technical specification for trouble shooting steps are on page 54

USB Charging and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Enjoy travel ready technologies like USB charging and Wi Fi connectivity to your mobile device; HDMI D (Micro), Micro USB and USB 2.0 provide additional connectivity to your favorite devices; Max resolution: 4896 x 3672