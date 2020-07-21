Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K, 20.3 Megapixel, 4K Digital Camera, Touch Enabled 3-inch 180 Degree Flip-front Display, 30X LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR Lens, WiFi (Black)



Panasonic LUMIX point and shoot digital cameras are known among camera enthusiasts for reliability and innovative features. The LUMIX DC ZS70 brings the legendary optical performance of a 30x (24 720mm) Leica DC VARIO ELMAR lens with amazingly stable 5 axis hybrid O. I. S. (Optical image Stabilizer) to a highly portable point and shoot travel camera. Traditionalists will love the hands on manual feel of a lens mounted control ring, Plus the familiarity of an eye level electronic viewfinder. The modern enthusiast will love the Wi Fi mobile device controllability and next generation flexibility that 4K video and 4K PHOTO modes bring to the creative experience. Focusing Area Normal: Wide 50 cm – infinity / Tele 200 cm – infinity.

20. 3 Megapixel MOS sensor plus 30x Leica DC VARIO ELMAR lens (24 720mm), Plus 5 axis Hybrid O. I. S. (Optical image Stabilizer)

0. 2 Inch 1, 166k dot EVF (electronic view finder) with eye sensor for easier viewing under sunny outdoor conditions

4K QFHD video recording (3840×2160), Plus exclusive Lumix 4K PHOTO and 4K post focus with internal focus Stacking feature

Lens barrel mounted control ring enables quick, intuitive operation of important functions

Wi Fi plus a 180 Degree front Flip up touch feature enabled screen simplifies selfie photography, and framing for unusual perspectives.Recording file format:Motion Picture: AVCHD Progressive, AVCHD, MP4.Wifi:IEEE 802.11b/g/n