PANASONIC Lightweight Headphones with Microphone, Call Controller and 3.9 ft Audio Cord Compatible with iPhone, BlackBerry, Android – RP-HF100M-P – On-Ear Headphones (Pink)

The stylish Panasonic rp-hf100m on-ear headphones skillfully combine the high-performance quality of on-ear headphones with the convenience and comfort of lightweight portability. Their powerful, dual 30mm drivers and neodymium magnets deliver an impressive balance of full, resonating bass and lifelike mid and high-frequency tones for clear, natural sound outdoors and in (10hz-23khz). these lightweight headphones fold two ways — flat fold or inside fold — for a neat, ultra-compact fit in bags, backpacks, briefcases and purses. Soft, high-comfort ear pads fit snugly on the ears and a smart, integrated inline microphone and call controller lets you switch seamlessly between music and calls from your smartphone and back again. Headphones call function compatible with iPhone, Blackberry, and Android devices*. The Panasonic rp-hf100m on-ear headphones come in a choice of four elegant finishes — Black, white, Blue or Pink. disclaimer: * iPhone is a trademark of Apple, Registered in the US. And other countries. The trademark Blackberry is owned by research in motion limited and is registered in the United States and may be pending or registered in other countries. Panasonic is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by research in motion limited. Android is a trademark of Google

High-quality sound – large 30mm neodymium drivers and acoustic bass control filter deliver sharp bass tones plus clear treble and vocals

Frequency response – 10 Hz – 25 KHz