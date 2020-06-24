Panasonic launches Lumix G100 vlogging camera for $749

Panasonic has launched the new Lumix G100, a concise, interchangeable lens camera designed for vlogging.

The G100 features a “smartphone crushing” 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor without Low Pass Filter and with 5-axis hybrid image stabilizer. The camera can record 4K video in 24p or 30p or 1080p video in 60p. The video can be recorded in numerous aspect ratios, including Instagram friendly 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16. Video may also be recorded in Panasonic’s V-LogL flat color profile for better get a handle on over grading.

On the trunk is a field sequential electronic viewfinder with a 3.68 million dots along with a 3.0-inch fully articulating touchscreen LCD display. The display can be rotated forwards to help you check exposure and focus while filming yourself.

The Lumix G100 also integrates Nokia’s OZO Audio for spatial audio. It features a triple microphone array, two in the front plus one on the trunk, which can be configured to shoot audio just in front of the camera, just on the back, or mix all three for surround sound. The microphones on leading can also track your face in the face tracking mode and make sure you sound the same even although you move around the frame. An Auto mode can automatically switch between all the different modes.

The Lumix G100 has integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connecting to your smartphone. A micro HDMI connector enables you to output clean 1080p video to an external recorder. There’s also a microphone input if you would like better audio. The camera still charges via microUSB and you cannot charge it while it’s in use.

The Lumix G100 works with with the Micro Four Thirds mount system. It ships with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 ASPH power zoom kit lens with built-in OIS but you can certainly swap it out for something better from a wide range of available lenses.

Panasonic also offers a mini tripod that doubles as a selfie adhere to record your self. The DMW-SHGR1 tripod grip will be sold separately.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is priced at $749 and will be obtainable in late July with these kit lens. The tripod grip will definitely cost another $50.

