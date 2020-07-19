Panasonic Headphones RP-HT161-K Full-Sized Over-the-Ear Lightweight Long-Corded (Black)



Price: $16.99 - $11.42

(as of Jul 19,2020 17:46:01 UTC – Details)



The lightweight, classic styling of the Panasonic Headphones RP HT161 K Full Sized Over the Ear Lightweight Long Corded rival higher priced headphones with their clear, high quality sound and long lasting comfort. Featuring dual 30mm neodymium driver units with 1000Mw maximum power input, these headphones offer pleasant midrange and treble registers for clear vocals and lyrics, along with powerful bass for music, movies and gaming. The soft, plush padded earpads fit snugly around the entire ear to isolate music and sound by blocking ambient noise while the easy adjust headband quickly conforms to your head for optimal comfort. A generous 6.5 feet cord enables you to reach music devices, laptops and TV home entertainment components as well as the freedom to move around while gaming. Whether at home or on the go, the sleek, matte black finish of the RP HT161 K adds a distinctive look of style and comfort.

Powerful Bass, Vocals and Lyrics: Dual 30 millimeter neodymium driver units easily handle up to 1000Mw maximum power input for satisfying bass plus mid-range and high frequency trebles for clear vocals and lyrics

Padded for Comfort: Plush padded earpads softly surround the entire ear to minimize ambient noise and Distractions, and a smooth, quick adjust headband easily conforms to the head for optimum fit and comfort

Extended Headphone Cord: An extra-long, 6.5 feet audio cord gives you plenty of space to sit back and relax while watching movies and TV, and the freedom to move about while gaming

sound with style: Sleek, distinctive matte black finish and durable, lightweight design add a clear look of style and comfort wherever you go