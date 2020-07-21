Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones RP-HJE120K Dynamic Crystal-Clear Sound, Ergonomic Comfort-Fit, 9mm, Black



The Panasonic ErgoFit In Ear Earbuds Headphones RP HJE120 K are the perfect combination of style, comfort and most of all, high quality sound. With three included sets of earpads (S/M/L), you’ll get a custom, comfortable fit that won’t slip out. Choose from five vivid color options with color matching earbuds and cord to best complement your style and mood. Large 9mm drivers with neodymium magnets along with a wide frequency response and smart ergonomic fit deliver dynamic, crystal clear sound while helping to keep out unwanted outside noise. The 3.6 feet cord threads comfortably through clothing and bags.

Wired in ear headphones perfect for exercising; with 3 sets of ear pads (S/M/L), Headphones stay in your ears while keeping surrounding noise out

Ergo fit Design for Perfect fit Ultra Soft Ergofit in ear earbud Headphones conform Instantly to Your ears (S/M/L ear pads Included for a Perfect fit)

Smartphone compatible Panasonic in ear Headphones with integrated microphone and remote are compatible with Apple (iphone/ iPod/ iPad), Android and Blackberry Audio devices

In ear stereo Audio tonally balanced Audio with crisp highs and deep low Notes, plus wider frequency response and lively sound quality for recorded audio

Extended Headphone cord long, 3.6 Feet cord threads comfortably through clothing and Bags making it easy to connect