Panasonic Countertop with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor Microwave Oven, 1.2 cft, Black



Price: $149.99

With its stylish black door and exterior design, the powerful Panasonic Microwave Oven NN-SN651B Countertop with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor makes a stylish and convenient addition to any home, apartment or condo kitchen. This exceptional 1200-Watt, 1. 2-cubic-foot capacity stainless steel microwave with 13. 4-inch turntable evenly heats and cooks breakfast foods, after-school snacks, dinners, appetizers and more, making it ideal for singles, busy professionals and on-the-go families. This innovative microwave oven includes patented Inverter Technology which, unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature for more evenly cooked meals – edges to centers – every time. With the touch of the Genius Sensor cooking button, this microwave takes the guesswork out of creating a great meal by automatically setting power levels and adjusting cooking or defrosting time for added time-saving convenience. The sensor measures the amount of steam produced during cooking and signals the microprocessor to calculate the remaining cooking time at the appropriate power level. A selection of 14 auto cook options enable you to quickly prepare your favorite foods, such as pizza, popcorn, pasta, soup, oatmeal and other dishes. This Panasonic microwave oven externally measures 12-1/4-inch x 20-11/16-inch x 15-13/16-inch (H x W x D). Power Level: 10 ( P1-P10 ).

Panasonic microwave: This 1200 watt high power, 1.2 cubic foot capacity black countertop microwave delivers a seamless stream of cooking power for even cooking and delicious flavor

Inverter technology with turbo defrost: patented inverter technology generates a seamless stream of power and delivers consistent, evenly prepared food without overcooking; advanced inverter turbo defrost speeds up defrosting time.Power Consumption:1480 watts

Compact design: this countertop microwave with 13.4 inch turntable is thinner, lighter and more efficient, allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity; internal dimensions (h x w x d): 9 15/16 inch x 13 15/16 inch x 14 3/8 inch

Smart cooking settings with genius sensor: built in automatic genius sensor adjusts power and times based on different foods; other advantages include 12 preset menu items, quick minute timer, delay start and child safety lock

Keep warm feature: this inverter microwave keeps soups, gravies or desserts warm and fresh until ready to serve.Control panel:membrane

