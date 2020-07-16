Panasonic Compact Microwave Oven with 1200 Watts of Cooking Power, Sensor Cooking, Popcorn Button, Quick 30sec and Turbo Defrost – NN-SN67KS – 1.2 Cubic Foot (Stainless Steel / Silver)



Price: $189.95

(as of Jul 16,2020 16:41:18 UTC – Details)



With its stylish stainless steel door and exterior design, The powerful Panasonic NN-SN67KS countertop microwave oven with Inverter technology and genius sensor makes a stylish and convenient addition to any home, apartment or condo kitchen. This exceptional 1200 watt, 1. 2-Cubic-foot Capacity Stainless steel microwave with 13. 4 inch turntable evenly heats and cooks breakfast foods, after-school snacks, dinners, appetizers and more, making it ideal for singles, busy professionals and on-the-go families. This innovative microwave oven includes patented Inverter technology which, unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature for more evenly cooked meals – edges to centers – Every time. With the touch of the genius sensor cooking button, This microwave takes the guesswork out of creating a great meal by automatically setting power levels and adjusting cooking or defrosting time for added time-saving convenience. The sensor measures the amount of steam produced during cooking and signals the microprocessor to calculate the remaining cooking time at the appropriate power level. A selection of 16 auto cook options enable you to quickly prepare your favorite foods, such as pizza, popcorn, pasta, Soup, oatmeal and other dishes. This Panasonic microwave oven externally measures 12 1/4 inch (h) x 20 11/16 inch (W) x 15 13/16 inch (D) with internal cavity Dimensions of 9 15/16 inch (h) x 13 15/16 inch (W) x 14 3/8 inch (D). Disclaimer: This microwave oven complies with 2016 DoE energy conservation standards. It is important to keep the microwave oven clean and dry. Food residue and condensation may cause rusting or arcing and damage to the microwave oven. After use, wipe dry all surfaces, including vent openings, oven seams, and under glass tray.

Microwave cooking made easy space-saving, 1. 2 Cu. Ft. 1200W stainless steel countertop oven with 11 power levels, smart controls and LED, 3 level popcorn button, 13. 4 inches turntable, easy clean interior, auto and manual controls

Inverter technology generates a seamless stream of microwave cooking power for evenly heated foods edges to center. Cavity Dimensions (H x W x D)- 9 15/16 x 13 15/16 x 14 3/8 inches

Smart cooking settings with genius sensor automatically adjusts power and times to take the guesswork out of everyday cooking; includes 16 sensor cook settings; Sensor reheat warms evenly to retain nutrients and texture in leftovers

Inverter Turbo defrost for all your frozen foods, Turbo defrost accelerates defrosting time to thaw more quickly and thoroughly for more flavorful foods

3-Level popcorn button popcorn lovers can choose the optimal popping temperature and time for different microwave bag capacities (3.2, 2.7, or 1.5 ounce ) for Hot, sumptuous snacking