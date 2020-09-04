Panasonic 4K Cinema-Like Video Camera Camcorder HC-WXF991K, 20X Leica DICOMAR Lens, 1/2.3″ BSI Sensor, 5-Axis Hybrid O.I.S, HDR Mode, EVF, WiFi, Multi Scene Video Recording (Black)



Price: $999.99 - $797.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 15:58:41 UTC – Details)



The Panasonic WXF991 is the pinnacle of hand-held 4K video capture, featuring several in-camera cinema creative and editing solutions that can enable anyone to capture and produce like a pro. For those without 4K display options, the WXF991 offers in-camera down sampling to 1080p Full HD displays. Enjoy multi-camera scene picture-in-picture recording via a second built-in camera, or add a Wi-Fi link to a mobile device camera to increase creative possibilities.

Ultra sharp 4K ultra HD recording, plus in camera editing for 1080p displays

Electronic Viewfinder EVF emulates a semi Professional recording experience; Dedicated HDR button enables quick mode changes; Exclusive high dynamic range (HDR) mode reduces the overly high contrast look created by overexposed and underexposed shooting conditions

Leica Decoma Lens optical 20x zoom, 5 axis hybrid optical image stabilization; Image sensor 1/2.3 inch BSI MOS sensor; Total pixels 18.91 megapixels; Focal length 4.0 to 81. millimeter

Built in Twin Camera, plus Wi Fi mobile features add multi camera scene picture in picture recording; Digital Zoom 60x / 1500x (The maximum value of zoom magnification can be set in two patterns)

4K cinema in camera editing and effects (Dolly zoom, slow/quick motion, 4K Post cropping, stabilization and zoom)

4K photo captures high quality photos from 4K video frames