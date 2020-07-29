Panasonic 27″ Trim Kit 1.2cu ft Microwave Oven NN-TK621SS (Stainless Steel), 1.2cft



Looking for a space-saving solution in your kitchen? Convert your Panasonic 1. 2 cu ft. countertop microwave oven to a built-in model with the Panasonic NN-TK621SS 27” microwave trim kit. This Trim Kit consists of the trim frame, an upper, lower, and rear duct that attaches to and encases the microwave inside the cabinet cut-out opening to give your kitchen a stylish look while freeing up precious countertop space. The Panasonic NN-TK621SS Trim Kit is designed for use only with the NN-SN6**1S | NN-SD6**1S | NN-SA6**1S |NN-ST6**1S Panasonic Microwave Ovens. For safety, unplug the microwave oven before attempting installation of the NN-TK621SS trim kit. Installation of this trim kit requires basic mechanical and electrical skills and may be completed by the DIY homeowner or kitchen cabinetry professional. Proper installation is the responsibility of the installer. The microwave oven must be used with a properly grounded 3-prong receptacle in compliance with the National Electrical code, as well as any applicable local regulations. Also refer to the microwave oven operating instructions for other safety and electrical requirements.

TRIM KIT OUTER SIZE – 684mm or 27” (W) 419mm or 16 1/2” (H) 20mm or ¾” (D)

CABINET OPENING – 648mm or 25-1/2″ + 8mm or 5/16” – 0mm (W) 389mm or 15-5/16″ +/- 2mm or 5/64” (H) minimum 533mm or 21″ (D) and minimum 920mm or 36 ¼” from the floor

Compatible Models – NN-SN661S, NN-SD681S.For safe use of your oven, DO NOT alter or modify any part of this kit or oven

TOOLS NEEDED – Measuring tape, pencil, Phillips screwdriver, Ø 2 (5 /64″) mm drill

Installation required