Panama suspends international flights for another month By Reuters

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama will suspend all international flights for another month fromAug 22 due to the continuous coronavirus crisis, the Central American nation’s civil air travel authorities stated on Friday.
“The decision has been made to extend for another 30 days the suspension of arrivals and departures of all international flights … from tomorrow, Saturday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m.,” the Civil Aeronautical Authority (AAC) stated in a declaration.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be completely notified concerning the threats and …