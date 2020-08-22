Panama-flagged ship boarded by Somali police is safe and underway: EU force By Reuters

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A Panama- flagged ship boarded by Somali police is safe and underway, the EU Naval Force stated on Saturday, after contrasting reports 2 days previously about whether it had actually been pirated by Somali pirates.

The EU force stated in a declaration that the Aegean II had actually initially modified its course due to a harmed hull, and that after regional police had boarded it,”there had been certain incidents on board the vessel”

“At this point, it cannot be classified as a maritime security incident, but a more detailed investigation is in progress,” the declaration stated, keeping in mind that the ship’s development was being carefully kept track of by the marineforce

