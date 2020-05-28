Pamela Anderson talks Jon Peters relationship

Pamela Anderson isn’t completed with marriage.

Four months after she wed producer Jon Peters in a ceremony and determined to not make the union authorized, Anderson instructed the New York Times in an interview printed Thursday that she might “absolutely” see herself getting married once more. “Just one more time,” she mentioned. “Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!”

The Baywatch star doesn’t even depend her pre-pandemic saga with Peters, which included a confirmation from her publicist, as one among her unions. She insisted she “wasn’t married” to him.

“It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything,” Anderson instructed the Times. “It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

By Anderson’s depend, she’s been married 3 times.

“People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why,” she mentioned. “I’ve been married three times.”

She counts her ex-husbands as Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock and producer Rick Salomon, whom she technically married twice.

“And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot,” Anderson mentioned, “but it’s less than five.”

As for her relationship with Peters, Anderson simply so occurred to return upon her ex from the ‘80s on the proper time.

“I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear,” she mentioned. “I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

“We’re all wounded people,” she continued. “And I’m a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things. So I just — there’s something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, ‘Oh!’ It’s — no hearts were broken. I don’t know what his intentions were. And it’s almost like I don’t even want to think about it too much because it’d be probably too hurtful.”

Anderson mentioned she’s not in contact with Peters, however she hopes he’s “doing OK.”

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: