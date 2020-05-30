Pamela Anderson still fits into her iconic Baywatch swimsuit

Pamela Anderson still owns her crimson one-piece swimsuit from her days on Baywatch and unsurprisingly, it still fits.

The 52-year-old magnificence defined in an unique interview with Fox News printed Saturday, “Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits.” Anderson added of the high-cut go well with, “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends” while trying “to attempt to give them mouth to mouth!” However, she mostly wears it at home “simply round the lounge.”

The former Playboy mannequin performed lifeguard C.J. Parker on the beachside drama from 1992 to 1997, earlier than leaving “to diversify and supplement her career, going more in the direction of feature films, TV movies, home video and animation,” her publicist advised Variety in her last yr.

Although her sexpot repute stands, Anderson advised Fox News that she was once “painful, painfully shy,” a sense she regularly shed. “….I realized that nobody cares as much about what you’re wearing or what you look like other than you,” she defined. “Nobody cares as a lot as you do. You’re your individual worst critic. You at all times really feel good if you happen to simply do it, simply do one thing you actually wish to do. Afterward, you are so glad you probably did that. I at all times say paint your individual image and what you need your life to appear like and who you wish to be as a result of society tells us we now have to be a sure means and we actually do not need to be. There’s actually no guidelines.”

At the time, Anderson was married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, then wed musician Kid Rock and producer Rick Salomon. In January, Anderson’s publicist confirmed to People that she and producer Jon Peters had married (they reportedly cut up 12 days later and by no means legalized the union).

However, on Friday Anderson advised the New York Times, “I wasn’t married…” including, “It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

Anderson defined, “I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear. I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

Ever-optimistic, Anderson is open to marriage. “Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!” she advised the Times. Although Anderson and Peters haven’t talked recently, she holds him in excessive regard, telling the outlet, “I hope he’s doing OK actually, during this whole crisis because I want to make sure he’s healthy…”

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: