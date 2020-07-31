PALOVUE Lightning Headphones Earphones Earbuds Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone X XS Max XR iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus MFi Certified with Microphone Controller SweetFlow (Black)



Price: $20.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 17:11:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

At PALOVUE continued innovation is our mantra, and that applies to both the technological advances in our products, but also the aesthetics. Good design is important too, and with our latest headphones, the SweetFlow, available in two colourways – black or white – and in addition, we’re giving our customers the usual great sound and look they’ve come to expect, but also at a value that is hard to ignore. Compatible with iPhones, iPads and iPods with a Lightning connection to give you the best audio signal possible, our new models are designed to bring quality and value to our ever growing line of fans.

Crisp & Clean Audio

PALOVUE SweetFlow are MFi-certified to ensure ultimate compatibility with your iPhone, iPod or iPad*. So, no need for an adaptor. With the Lightning connection, you get audio as pure and crisp, as digital audio was intended, delivered from the mind of the artist, to the recording studio, and finally to your ears (and heart) in one continuous line.

*See list of compatible devices below

Premium Quality on a budget

The SweetFlow line, available in white or black, are designed to look good in any situation, but above and below the surface, these buds are designed to last, with reinforced TPE coating for the cables, Oxygen-free copper wire for excellent data transmission, along with a stainless steel frame to protect the MFi certified Lighting connector. The earbuds boast 10mm dynamic drivers for consistently clear sound.

Direct, Simple Control

With the included MEMS controller, including built-in microphone, you can not only play, pause and skip tracks, but also take, end and reject calls to your iPhone, along with activate Siri. All achievable with the multi control connected to the headphone cable, for the ultimate in control, but discrete and convenient enough that you don’t have to get your phone out every time you want to answer a call or skip tracks.

Your Taste, Your Choice



SweetFlow is available in two colourways, to keep things super simple, so you have white or black to choose from. Either way, you’ll turn heads with the modern but understated design.

Dynamic Audio



10mm Dynamic Drivers, to deliver solid, deep bass tones, transparent mids, and clean high end frequencies, all balanced to give the audio a balanced rich tone, whatever you’re listening to.

Made For Each Other



Being officially MFi certified ensures your SweetFlow earbuds will be fully compatible with your iPhone, iPad or iPod*, giving you fuss-free enjoyment, straight out of the box.

MEMS Control



As our SweetFlow Earbuds are officially MFI Certified, all the controls you’ll ever need to play, pause or skip a track are all available via the in-line controls that also allow you to summon Siri, your favorite voice assistant.

Why People Choose PALOVUE



Elegant Design

Comfortable ear pieces in two colorways, ensure there’s a right ‘fit’ for you. Quality material used throughout to ensure you feel confident in a well crafted product.

MFi Certified

With the Lightning connector, your audio gets from your device to your ears in as pure and unadulterated way as possible. Music the way is was meant to be heard.

Safe and Sound

As with all of our range, SweetFlow are designed to stay put what ever they go through, so you can be assured of hassle free use, the minute you wear them.

Compatibility

iPhone X/XS/XS Max/XR/SE

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max

iPhone 6/6Plus/6S/6S Plus/7/7Plus/8/8Plus

iPad (5th/6th/7th Gen)

iPad Pro (9.7in/10.5in/12.9in[1st/2nd Gen])

iPad mini 2/3/4/5

iPad Air 1/2/3

iPod Touch (6th/7th Gen)

All-in-one Control with the MEMS Microphone – An in-line controller lets you accept and end calls, communicate with Siri, play music, change tracks and adjust the volume just with the click of a button

Outstanding sound quality and Noise Isolation – These earphones feature a 10-millimeter dynamic driver in each ear, that has been tuned for crisper mids and deeper bass. The in-ear design helps minimize ambient noise for a more mellifluous experience

Quality and Durability – The reliable product quality, plus our responsible replacement policy, are equivalent to your steady listening experience

Compatibility List – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad or iPod touch with lightning port