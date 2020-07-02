Palmer Luckey’s surveillance startup Anduril signs contract for ‘virtual border wall’

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has signed a handle Anduril, the “virtual border wall” startup launched by Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. The Washington Post reports that the agency awarded Anduril a five-year contract to deploy portable surveillance towers meant to detect moving vehicles and human figures over the US border. The deal will dsicover CBP purchase 140 towers in 2021 and 2022, supplementing 60 towers which were already section of a pilot program. An organization executive told the Post that the offer was worth “several hundred million dollars.”

Anduril has been working with CBP since 2018, and it’s secured additional contracts with groups just like the US Marine Corps and UK Royal Navy. Its sentry towers use a number of sensors, including LIDAR, to recapture data. An AI system called Lattice then analyzes it to tell apart between different types of moving objects. The goal is to detect humans crossing the US border while minimizing the number of false alarms from animals. Anduril has also produced other technology like a battering-ram drone that’s not part of the CBP contract.

Supporters of “virtual border wall” technology typically describe it as an option to an expensive and intrusive border wall just like the one Trump built his 2016 presidential campaign around, although this technology will undoubtedly be rolled out alongside physical wall construction. An early in the day effort called SBINet failed in 2011, but advances in computer vision have led organizations like Anduril to revisit the concept.